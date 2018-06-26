Colombia focus on recovery work ahead of Senegal game

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Colombian players who faced Poland in their second Group H game on the weekend were focussed on doing "regenerative" work on Monday, the country's football association has said.

Keeper David Ospina did not show any "complications" from pain in his right foot incurred during Sunday's 3-0 demolition of Poland, the Colombian FA said in a statement.

Midfielder Abel Aguilar also partook in the recovery work but will undergo an examination of a painful left adductor on Tuesday, an injury which forced him out of Sunday's match after 30 minutes.

The South Americans face Senegal in a decisive Group H clash in Samara on Thursday.

Colombia were training on Tuesday morning and due to host a news conference in the afternoon.

