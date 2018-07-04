Colombia holding England 0-0 at halftime

Sport

Colombia holding England 0-0 at halftime

Colombia were holding England 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup Round of 16 match at Moscow's Spartak Stadium on Tuesday.

World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England
Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Colombia vs England - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 England's Jesse Lingard misses a chance to score REUTERS/John Sibley
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Colombia were holding England 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup Round of 16 match at Moscow's Spartak Stadium on Tuesday.

The tournament's leading scorer Harry Kane came close to adding to his five goals for England at the finals in Russia but his 16th minute header at the far post flew over the bar as his side had Colombia on the back foot for much of the half.

The winners will face Sweden in the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark