Colombian defender Fabra Palacios out of World Cup with knee injury
Colombian defender Frank Fabra Palacios will miss the World Cup in Russia after injuring his knee in training, the South American side said on Saturday.
The 27-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. The Boca Juniors player had won five caps for the national side.
A replacement would be named within hours, Colombia said in a short statement.
The South Americans kick off their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 19, before also playing Poland and Senegal in Group H.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon)