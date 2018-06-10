Colombian defender Fabra Palacios out of World Cup with knee injury

Sport

Colombian defender Fabra Palacios out of World Cup with knee injury

Colombian defender Frank Fabra Palacios will miss the World Cup in Russia after injuring his knee in training, the South American side said on Saturday.

International Friendly - France vs Colombia
Soccer Football - International Friendly - France vs Colombia - Stade De France, Saint-Denis, France - March 23, 2018 Colombia's Frank Fabra before the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Bookmark

SAO PAULO: Colombian defender Frank Fabra Palacios will miss the World Cup in Russia after injuring his knee in training, the South American side said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. The Boca Juniors player had won five caps for the national side.

A replacement would be named within hours, Colombia said in a short statement.

The South Americans kick off their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 19, before also playing Poland and Senegal in Group H.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark