Colombian Farah gets suspended ban for betting Tweet

LONDON: Colombian doubles specialist Robert Farah has been suspended for three months and fined US$5,000 after being found guilty of breaching the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.

A statement from the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said Farah, who reached the final of this year's Australian Open with Juan Sebastian Cabal, had facilitated betting by promoting a gambling website in a Twitter post.

The sanction is suspended on the basis that no further breaches of the TACP are committed within the three months and that Farah, 31, had made an 'honest mistake'.

"When contacted by the Tennis Integrity Unit Mr Farah removed the post, apologised for his error and co-operated fully with the investigation," a statement said.

Farah is currently ranked 16th in the world in doubles and has 11 ATP titles to his name.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Louise Heavens)

