Commonwealth Games flag presentation ceremony held for Team Singapore

SINGAPORE: The official flag presentation ceremony for Singapore's 2018 Commonwealth Games contingent was held on Friday (Mar 23).

Sixty athletes will represent the country at the competition across 11 sports, including swimming, shooting and table tennis. The Republic is also fielding athletes in lawn bowling and beach volleyball for the first time.

“We are heading to the Commonwealth Games with a smaller contingent but one that is competing in more sports than in 2014,” said Chef de Mission Mark Chay.

“Our athletes range from 15-year-old debutants to seasoned campaigners participating in their fourth Commonwealth Games - they have all worked very hard to get there. We hope Singaporeans will cheer and support them during the Games."

Shooter Teo Shun Xie, who won a gold medal in the 2014 Glasgow Games, was revealed as the flag bearer of the squad at the ceremony, which was held at Dunman High School.

“It’s an honour to be appointed as the flag bearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. The team has been working very hard to prepare for the Games and I hope we will all meet our targets,” said the 29-year-old.

The Commonwealth Games takes place from Apr 4 to 15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

