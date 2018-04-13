Commonwealth Games: Gymnast Amy Kwan delivers Malaysia's 5th gold

GOLD COAST, Australia: Rhythmic gymnast Amy Kwan Dict Weng put on a sterling display in the individual ribbon event to clinch Malaysia’s fifth gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday (Apr 13).

In the event which was held at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre, Kwan tallied 13.200 points to finish ahead of Cyprus' Diamanto Evripidou, who scored 12.900. Kwan's compatriot Koi Sie Yan won the bronze after scoring 12.000 points.



Kwan also clinched the bronze in the individual hoop event, after scoring 13.550 points. She finished behind Evripidou, who won the gold with a 14.850 score, and Wale's Laura Halford, who won the silver with a 14.000 score.

Koi clinched two silver medals on Friday as well, adding to the silver medal she won in the team event at this Games.

In the individual clubs event, she scored 13.850, just behind Canada's Sophie Crane's 13.950. Kwan finished just outside the top three, behind Evripidou.

In the individual ball event, Koi scored 13.400, just behind Evripidou's 13.800. Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva from Australia clinched the bronze with a 13.250 score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia's tally in rhythmic gymnastics at this Commonwealth Games stands at one gold, three silver and three bronze medals.