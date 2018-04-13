Commonwealth Games: Redemption for Singapore as paddlers Feng, Yu clinch doubles gold

GOLD COAST: Team Singapore's table tennis pair Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu put aside their disappointment at losing in the team event final to India last Sunday by clinching gold in the doubles category at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Feng and Yu stormed to victory in Friday's doubles by thrashing India's Manika Batra and Mouma Das 3-0.

The Singapore pair beat their opponents 11-5,11-4 and 11-5 in under 30 minutes to win Singapore's first table tennis gold medal in this edition of the Commonwealth Games.