Commonwealth Games: Shooter Martina Veloso wins Singapore's first gold

GOLD COAST, Australia: Singapore won its first gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Monday (Apr 9) after shooter Martina Lindsay Veloso won in the women's 10m air rifle event.

The 18-year-old, together with India's Mehuli Ghosh, finished with a score of 247.2, setting a new Games record.

In the shoot-off, Veloso finished with a score of 10.3 over Ghosh's 9.9.

The gold is also Veloso's first-ever medal at the Commonwealth Games, after finishing fifth in the 2014 Glasgow Games. Veloso also won a gold in the same event at last year's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Singapore's other shooter in the event, 18-year-old Tessa Neo, finished in eighth. She was eliminated in the first round of the finals with a 57.3 score.



Advertisement