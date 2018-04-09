Commonwealth Games: Shooter Martina Veloso wins Singapore's first gold

GOLD COAST, Australia: Singapore won their first gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Monday (Apr 9) after shooter Martina Lindsay Veloso won in the women's 10m air rifle event.

The 18-year-old, together with India's Mehuli Ghosh, finished with a score of 247.2, setting a new Games record.

In the shoot-off, Veloso finished with a score of 10.3 over Ghosh's 9.9.

The gold is also Veloso's first-ever medal at the Commonwealth Games.

