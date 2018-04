GOLD COAST: Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu won gold for their table tennis mixed doubles event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Sunday (Apr 15) morning.

The pair beat England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin 12-10, 12-10, 11-9 to clinch the top spot.



This was Singapore's second table tennis gold at the Games after Yu and Feng Tianwei thrashed India in the doubles event on Friday.