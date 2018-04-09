Commonwealth Games: Singapore misses medal in men's team table tennis for the first time

GOLD COAST, Australia: Singapore's men table tennis team ended the Commonwealth Games without a medal for the first time since the sport was introduced at the games.

The Singapore team lost the bronze medal play-off to England on Monday (Apr 9). They were champions in the previous two editions of the Games.

The team lost all three matches against England.

Gao Ning lost 11-13, 5-11, 9-11 to Paul Drinkhall, while Ethan Poh lost 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 3-11 to Liam Pitchford.

In the doubles match, Singapore's pair of Poh and Pang Xue Jie raced to a 2-0 lead in the first two sets. But England's Drinkhall and David McBeath came storming back, clinching the next three sets 4-11, 9-11, 11-13 to secure a finish on the podium.

Table tennis was first introduced in the Commonwealth Games in 2002. Singapore had finished in the top three in all editions of the Games until Monday's defeat.



Singapore had lost to India in the semi-finals earlier on Monday, while England lost to Nigeria at the same stage right before the bronze-medal playoff was due to take place.