Commonwealth Games: Singapore misses out on medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions

GOLD COAST, Australia: Singapore shooters Martina Veloso and Jasmine Ser missed out on a medal in their final Commonwealth Games event, the women's 50m rifle 3 positions, on Friday (Apr 13).



The Singapore pair enjoyed a good start, featuring in the top three initially after the kneeling stage before trailing off in the prone stage.

Ser, the defending champion in the event, was the third to be eliminated in the standing stage and finished sixth out of eight with a 408.8 score.

She also lost the Games record she set in 2014, after India's Tejaswini Sawant set a new record with her 457.9, pipping Ser's previous mark of 449.1.



Sawant's compatriot clinched second with a 455.7 score, while Scotland's Seonaid Mcintosh took bronze with 444.6.

The result means Ser ended her Commonwealth Games campaign without a medal. She had won two medals each in 2010 and 2014.

There was also to be no hat-trick of gold medals for the 18-year-old Veloso after she finished fourth with a score of 432.3.

She began the event in superb form, having won gold in the women's 10m air rifle and the women's 50m rifle prone in new Games record scores, but could not replicate her success on Friday.



Singapore's two shooting golds in the Gold Coast matched its previous haul at the 2014 Glasgow Games, when Teo Shun Xie and Ser won a gold each.