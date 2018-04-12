Commonwealth Games: Singapore para-athlete Khairi Ishak banned for failed drug test

SINGAPORE: Singapore para-athlete Mohammad Khairi Ishak has been banned from competing at the Commonwealth Games in Australia after failing a drug test.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to compete in Friday's (Apr 13) men's T47 100m final at the Carrara Stadium on the Golf Coast.

"We were informed by Anti-Doping Singapore that Mohammad Khairi Ishak has been issued a provisional suspension as a result of a violation charge, hence ruling him out from participating at the Commonwealth Games," said Mark Chay, Team Singapore's chef de mission at the Games.

"We wish to remind all athletes to play a part in clean sport, stay drug-free and to respect the rules in place."

According to the My ActiveSG website, Khairi won a silver for the T46 100m and bronze in the T46 200m event at the Beijing World Para Athletics Grand Prix in 2017.

He also won two golds at the Singapore Disability Sports Council's National Para Track and Field Championship in 2013.

Organisers of the Commonwealth Games said last year they would not "tolerate cheats" at the multi-sports event.