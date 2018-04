GOLD COAST: Singapore’s Gao Ning defeated Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna to win gold in the men’s singles table tennis event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Sunday (Apr 15).

Gao, 35, a singles gold medallist at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, won 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-5 against the 29-year-old Nigerian.

Earlier on Sunday, Gao and compatriot Yu Mengyu Tianwei took gold in the mixed doubles.