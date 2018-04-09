Commonwealth Games: Singapore's Toh Wei Soong wins bronze in S7 50m freestyle

GOLD COAST, Australia: Para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong won Singapore’s second Commonwealth Games medal of the day on Monday (Apr 9) after snagging bronze in the S7 50m freestyle.

It's Singapore's first swimming medal at the 2018 Games.

Toh, 19, clocked a time of 29.83sec at the Optus Aquatic Centre in Australia’s Gold Coast, coming in just 0.18sec behind South African Christian Sadie, who won silver with 29.65sec.

Australia’s Matthew Levy took the gold with 28.60sec.



Toh’s bring medal brings Singapore’s current medal tally to three, with one gold, one silver and one bronze.



