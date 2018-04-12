Commonwealth Games: Singapore shooter Martina Veloso wins second gold, sets new record

SINGAPORE: Shooter Martina Lindsay Veloso won Singapore's second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday (Apr 12), after winning the women's 50m rifle prone event in a new Games record.



The achievement comes on the back of her first gold medal of the Games on Monday in the women's 10m air rifle event, which she also did in record-breaking fashion.



The 18-year-old Veloso finished the rifle prone finals with a final score of 621, ahead of India's Tejaswini Sawant who scored 618.9.



The previous record of 620.7 was set in 2014 by New Zealand's Sally Johnston.



Singapore's other shooter in the event, Jasmine Ser, finished in fifth place with a 615.6 score.

