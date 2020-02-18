Community Shield to proceed as scheduled, Hougang United to replace Brunei DPMM: FAS

SINGAPORE: The curtain-raiser for the upcoming Singapore Premier League (SPL) season will proceed as scheduled, with Hougang United replacing defending champions Brunei DPMM, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Tuesday (Feb 18).

This follows the announcement on Monday that the Bruneian outfit would not participate in the match against Tampines Rovers due to "precautionary travel restrictions" by the club.

"With regards to the statement issued by the FAS yesterday regarding the precautionary travel restrictions faced by Brunei DPMM FC in the light of the current COVID-19 situation, we would like to update that the 2020 AIA Community Shield will proceed as originally planned,' said the FAS in a statement.

"Tampines Rovers FC will now face the second runners-up of the SPL 2019, Hougang United FC, in place of Brunei DPMM FC."

The AIA Community Shield match between both sides will be held on Saturday.

DPMM have won the league twice and finished as runners-up on two other occasions.

Hougang United finished third last season.

Last week, the FAS announced that the upcoming SPL season will proceed as planned, with measures such temperature screening to be carried out at entry points to stadiums.