Competition finally under way with men's combined

PYEONGCHANG: Alpine Skiing at the Pyeongchang Olympics finally got under way after two days of weather postponements when the men's combined event started at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Tuesday.

Strong winds forced the suspension of the men's downhill on Sunday and the women's giant slalom was also rescheduled after similar problems on Monday at the Yongpyong course being used for the technical events.

The winds were still high on Tuesday but organisers opted to go ahead with an adjusted downhill stage, starting lower down the course at the designated super-G start and using the 'blue wind line' which effectively eliminates jumps from the race.

Monday's downhill has been moved to Thursday along with the women's giant slalom.

