Concussion protocols rule Burnley's Mee out of Fulham clash

Burnley captain Ben Mee will miss Wednesday's Premier League home game against Fulham due to concussion protocols after he sustained a head injury in Saturday's 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, manager Sean Dyche said on Monday.

REUTERS: Burnley captain Ben Mee will miss Wednesday's Premier League home game against Fulham due to concussion protocols after he sustained a head injury in Saturday's 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, manager Sean Dyche said on Monday.

The 31-year-old centre back was carried off the pitch on a stretcher at Selhurst Park after colliding with Palace forward Jordan Ayew and was replaced by Kevin Long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyche said Mee had fully recovered from the knock, but would not be considered for selection due to concussion protocols, which state that a player must not return to action for a minimum of six days.

"He's fine and has been ever since but we still have to follow the medical protocols, so he won't be available," Dyche, 49, told reporters. "He's fine himself but we understand why they (the rules) are there to safeguard the players."

Strikers Matej Vydra and Chris Wood, midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Erik Pieters are all expected to miss the game at Turf Moor.

Burnley are 16th in the standings on 26 points from 23 games, eight points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham who occupy the highest of the relegation spots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)