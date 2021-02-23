Consistent Sevilla beat Osasuna to go third

REUTERS: Sevilla recorded their fifth La Liga win in a row with a convincing 2-0 victory at Osasuna on Monday which saw them move above Barcelona into third in the standings.

Defender Diego Carlos put Julen Lopetegui's side ahead in the 19th minute, climbing above two defenders to head home a corner from Joan Jordan.

Luuk de Jong put the visitors further ahead early in the second half with a backheel to guide a low cross from Munir El Haddadi into the net, while substitute Papu Gomez nearly added a third late on but was denied by keeper Sergio Herrera.

It was a welcome victory for Sevilla after their 3-2 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16, first leg last week and saw them move to 48 points, one point ahead of Barca who drew 1-1 at home to Cadiz on Sunday.

