Cook reaches century in final test innings

England batsman Alastair Cook marked his 291st and final test innings in fitting fashion as he reached a century against India on the fourth morning of the fifth test on Monday.

England v India - Fifth Test
Cricket - England v India - Fifth Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 10, 2018 England's Alastair Cook in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The 33-year-old opener, England's record run scorer in tests, began the day on 46 and moved fluently to 101 not out before lunch as England built a large lead with captain Joe Root also making an unbeaten fifty.

It was left-hander Cook's 33rd test century.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

