Copenhagen scraps plans to host Formula One race

Denmark has scrapped plans to host a Formula One race in its capital Copenhagen, Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said on Friday.

Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Circuit of Monza, Monza, Italy - August 30, 2018 General view of the FiA logo REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The decision to halt plans to host a race around the streets of inner Copenhagen in 2020 came after lack of support from the city authorities, Jensen said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Source: Reuters

