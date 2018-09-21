Copenhagen scraps plans to host Formula One race

Denmark has scrapped plans to host a Formula One race in its capital Copenhagen, Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said on Friday.

The decision to halt plans to host a race around the streets of inner Copenhagen in 2020 came after lack of support from the city authorities, Jensen said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)