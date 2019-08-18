Corinthians beat Botafogo to climb into fifth in Brazilian Serie A

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

11 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A goal in each half was enough to give Corinthians a 2-0 win over Botafogo in Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday.

SAO PAULO: A goal in each half was enough to give Corinthians a 2-0 win over Botafogo in Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday.

Argentine Mauro Boselli handed the home side a 1-0 lead three minutes before halftime when he hit a cut back from the right flank high into the net and then Everaldo made it 2-0 12 minutes into the second period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result extends Corinthians unbeaten run to nine games and lifts them into fifth place in the league table on 27 points.

Botafogo dropped to eighth with 22 points.

(Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)