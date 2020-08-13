Corinthians lose two-goal lead as Atletico win again

Atletico Mineiro maintained their 100per cent start to Brazil’s Serie A on Wednesday when they scored three goals in the second half to come from behind and beat Corinthians 3-2 in a topsy-turvy game in Belo Horizonte.

Atletico, who beat reigning champions Flamengo away from home in Sunday’s opener, were 2-0 down at half time to goals from Angelo Araos and striker Jo.

But substitute Hyoran scored twice in quick succession for the home side and then Nathan got a third after 61 minutes.

The defeat meant a losing league start for Corinthians, who didn't play on the opening weekend because they were involved in the final of the Sao Paulo state championship.

They now go to Porto Alegre to take on Gremio in their second game on Saturday, while Atletico are at home to Ceara the following day.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; editing by Richard Pullin)

