HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens postponed to October over COVID-19 fears

SINGAPORE: The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens has been postponed from April to October over COVID-19 fears.

Sport Singapore said on Thursday (Feb 13) that the event, originally scheduled to take place from Apr 11 - Apr 12, it has been moved to the weekend of Oct 10 - Oct 11.

All tickets that fans have purchased for the event via official channels are valid for entry to the rescheduled event dates. No action is required to attend the October weekend, said SportSG.

The sporting event was rescheduled after considering the well-being of fans, players, staff, volunteers and families with young children, said Sport Singapore.

Fans unable to attend the October dates will be fully refunded.



BREAKING: The Hong Kong and Singapore rounds of the 2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series have been rescheduled owing to ongoing Coronavirus health concerns.



All official tickets will be valid for the rescheduled events.



More here: https://t.co/FNVOpM7fR3 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 13, 2020

"This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public," read a statement on the World Rugby website.

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens 2019 saw an attendance of nearly 57,000 fans, according to the Singapore Sevens website.

The Hong Kong Sevens, initially scheduled for Apr 3 - Apr 5, has also been postponed to Oct 16 - Oct 18.

Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2020 has been postponed to October 16-18 2020.



Visit https://t.co/p1L3Ief88L for details.#hk7s #wheretheworldcomestoplay pic.twitter.com/VQJnzmLUiz — Hong Kong Sevens (@OfficialHK7s) February 13, 2020

The events are part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which comprises 10 tournaments held across the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, France and England.

The Hong Kong Sevens, an annual fixture since 1976, now features 40 teams playing in front of 120,000 spectators according to the Hong Kong Sevens website.



The announcements come a day after the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, scheduled for Apr 19, was postponed, becoming the biggest single sports event affected by COVID-19 so far.

Asia's sports schedule has been hammered by the coronavirus, with Singapore's HSBC Women's World Championship, starting on Feb 27, among two golf events cancelled this week.

Singapore has reported 58 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

