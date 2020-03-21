National Women's Soccer League delays season, training

KILA, Montana: The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is extending its training moratorium and delaying the Apr 18 start of its regular season to follow guidelines released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nine-team professional league said on Friday.

The U.S. league said the training moratorium was extended through Apr 5 and no date had been set for the beginning of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are considering all possible implication for the pre-season and regular season schedules while prioritising the health and safety of our players," the league said in a statement.

Major League Soccer announced Thursday that it would postpone its season for at least eight weeks to adhere to Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement