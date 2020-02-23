Three Italian Serie A football matches postponed over coronavirus fears

ROME: Italian authorities have ordered the postponement of three Serie A football matches in the Lombardy and Veneto region on Sunday (Feb 23) over coronavirus fears in northern Italy.

The matches between title-chasing Inter Milan and Sampdoria, Atalanta against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona versus Cagliari have been pushed back to avoid the spread of the virus with 79 confirmed cases in an outbreak that has claimed two lives in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨 | ANNUNCIO



Si comunica che la partita di @SerieA #InterSampdoria prevista per domani sera è rinviata a data da destinarsi 👉 https://t.co/XUadjko3kW#FCIM — Inter (@Inter) February 22, 2020

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram