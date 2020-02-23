Three Italian Serie A football matches postponed over coronavirus fears

ROME: Italian authorities have ordered the postponement of three Serie A football matches in the Lombardy and Veneto region on Sunday (Feb 23) over coronavirus fears in northern Italy.

The matches between title-chasing Inter Milan and Sampdoria, Atalanta against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona versus Cagliari have been pushed back to avoid the spread of the virus with 79 confirmed cases in an outbreak that has claimed two lives in the country.

There was no indication of when the games might be rescheduled.



A Serie B match featuring Ascoli and Cremonese was called off on Saturday around one hour before the scheduled kickoff because of fears over the coronavirus.

A third-tier Serie C match between Piacenza and Sambenedettese was also postponed as were several dozen youth team and amateur matches in the Lombardy region.

Italy is tackling the worst outbreak of coronavirus yet recorded in Europe, with two people dying in the north since Friday and nearly 60 infected.

Looking to prevent the spread of the disease, the government has banned public events in the worst affected areas and shut schools and universities.

Sunday's postponement might be welcome news for Inter Milan. The team's coach, Antonio Conte, told reporters on Saturday it was difficult to prepare for Sunday's game as it was due to take place only 72 hours after their last match in Bulgaria in the Europa League.

Inter are third in the league standings behind Lazio and leaders Juventus.

