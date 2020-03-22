Horse Racing: Dubai's US$12m World Cup race cancelled

DUBAI: Racing's 'Dubai World Cup' has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Sunday (Mar 22).

This year's event was scheduled for Mar 28.

The main race carries a purse of US$12 million (11.2 million euros) at the state-of-the-art Meydan racecourse in Dubai.

"Dubai World Cup has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global event until next year," a statement said.

The event was created by horse enthusiast Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

The main race is a Group 1 flat race of 2-kilometre run on a dirt track and has been won by Maktoum's own Godolphin stable with Irish horse Thunder Snow mounted by the great Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon in the last two seasons.

