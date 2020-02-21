Tokyo governor criticises suggestion that London could host 2020 Olympics

TOKYO: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday (Feb 21) it was inappropriate for candidates in London's mayoral election to propose their city host the 2020 Olympic Games if the COVID-19 outbreak forces organisers to look for an alternative site.

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital, has said London would be ready to host the event if needed.

The International Olympic Committee has said the World Health Organization advised it that there was no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Games from Tokyo.



