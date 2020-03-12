COVID-19 outbreak: Premier League matches could be played in empty stadiums this weekend

LONDON: All Premier League and lower division matches in England are to be played without spectators amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Times reported on Wednesday (Mar 11).

The report said the season will not be postponed and that the games behind closed doors will not be shown in pubs "to avoid congregation of people".

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 450 people in Britain have been infected by coronavirus and eight have died.

The Times said "the plan may be implemented once the number of UK coronavirus cases passes 500".

On Wednesday, Arsenal postponed its league clash at Manchester City after several of its players came into contact with a COVID-19 case. The players were told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Italy's Serie A has been suspended while French Ligue 1 and Spanish La Liga games are being played without spectators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Juventus on Wednesday said their defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for coronavirus, casting doubt on the Italian side's Champions League last-16 return leg against Olympique Lyonnais next week.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram