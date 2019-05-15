Corsie to skipper Scotland in Women's World Cup debut

REUTERS: Scotland's Rachel Corsie will captain the World Cup debutants in next month's women's tournament but versatile Arsenal player Emma Mitchell was left out of the 23-member squad named by manager Shelley Kerr on Wednesday.

Fiorentina forward Lana Clelland was the only new face as Kerr kept faith with the players who were part of the squad that drew with Chile and beat Brazil in Spain last month.

Advertisement

Scotland are one of four teams making their debut in the World Cup, which will be held in France from June 7-July 7.

"The target has already been set, we want to get out of the group stage," Kerr told reporters.

"The most important thing is that we embrace the occasion and enjoy the tournament. That's easier if you are winning matches."

Arsenal midfielder Kim Little will be centre back Corsie's deputy. Goalkeeper Lee Alexander, an ever-present since Kerr's appointment in 2017, will face competition from Jenna Fife and Shannon Lynn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland, who are in Group D, begin their campaign with a match against England in Nice on June 9, before facing Japan on June 14 and Argentina on June 19.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander, Jenna Fife, Shannon Lynn.

Defenders: Chloe Arthur, Jennifer Beattie, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty, Sophie Howard, Hayley Lauder, Joelle Murray, Kirsty Smith.

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot, Leanne Crichton, Kim Little, Jo Love, Christie Murray, Caroline Weir.

Forwards: Fiona Brown, Lana Clelland, Erin Cuthbert, Claire Emslie, Lisa Evans, Jane Ross.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)