Costa hits hat-trick as Atletico embarrass rivals Real

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Real Madrid were embarrassed early by rivals Atletico Madrid as they went into halftime at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey 5-0 down in their final match of their United States tour on Friday.

Diego Costa plundered a hat-trick to punish some woeful defending from Real, with club record signing Joao Felix firing his first goal for the side and Angel Correa adding another.

