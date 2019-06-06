Coulter-Nile, Smith lift Australia after early setbacks against Windies

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

9 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steve Smith helped Australia overcome a poor start to post a competitive 288 all out against West Indies in their second World Cup match on Thursday.

NOTTINGHAM, England: Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steve Smith helped Australia overcome a poor start to post a competitive 288 all out against West Indies in their second World Cup match on Thursday.

Asked to bat first on a flat pitch at Trent Bridge, champions Australia got off to a terrible start as they were reduced to 79-5 before Coulter-Nile (92) and Smith (73) staged a rescue act with a 102-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey (45) had earlier combined with Smith to arrest the slide, after Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell put the Windies in a commanding position with their fiery pace in the opening hour.

The trio finished with two wickets each, before Coulter-Nile stole the show with the highest World Cup score for a number eight batsman, eclipsing Zimbabwean Heath Streak's unbeaten 72 in 2003.

The 31-year-old Australian was eight runs short of his maiden century when he was removed by Carlos Brathwaite, who cleaned up the lower order to finish with figures of 3-67.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Advertisement