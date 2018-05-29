Coventry seal return to League One after playoff win over Exeter

Coventry City secured its return to League One, English soccer's third-tier, with a 3-1 win over Exeter City in the playoff final at Wembley on Monday.

Coventry, one of the founding members of the Premier League in the 1992-93 season, broke the deadlock just after half time when defender Jordan Willis curled a shot into the far corner.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley doubled the lead for Mark Robins' side with a first-time finish before Jack Grimmer scored a third. Kyle Edwards netted Exeter a consolation goal.

Coventry, who lifted the 1987 FA Cup title, have been in a freefall since relegation from the Premier League after 34 years in the top-tier in 2001.

The victory hands them their first promotion from any division since 1967.

