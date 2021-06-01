Football: Chilean star Arturo Vidal in hospital with COVID-19

SANTIAGO: Chilean national football star Arturo Vidal has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in hospital in what appears to be a an isolated case as the squad readies itself for a duel against neighboring Argentina on Jun 3, the team said.

"He was diagnosed positive for COVID in the daily preventive exam performed today," the team said in a statement late on Monday (May 31).

The midfielder acknowledged the diagnosis on Instagram.

"I will recover soon," he said in an Instagram post.

"And I ask you, please, whoever can be vaccinated to do so!"

The team plan to travel to Argentina on Tuesday for the game.

