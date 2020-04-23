Football: Beckham joins 'All In Challenge' five-a-side charity match

REUTERS: David Beckham, the former England football captain and now co-owner of Major League Soccer's Inter-Miami, is giving fans a chance to play a five-a-side charity match and raise funds to help feed those in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Beckham's offer is part of the "All In Challenge" in which athletes and celebrities come up with special fan experiences to raise money for selected charities.

Along with getting a chance to form a team to play with the former Manchester United midfielder, the winner will have lunch with Beckham and watch an Inter-Miami match from the owner's suite.

In a video, the 44-year-old Beckham challenged his former clubs Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain to join in the charity effort.

The winner will be chosen from a raffle with fans able to purchase 10 entries for US$10.

MLS is also offering up a one-off prize with a fan getting a chance to replace commissioner Don Garber's name on the game ball when the league returns to action and on the 2021 MLS All-Star game ball, which also includes a VIP All-Star weekend trip.

A number of high-profile athletes have stepped up to join the cause, including six-times Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who is offering tickets to his first home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dinner and/or a workout plus his game jersey and cleats.

Other prizes include batting practice and dinner with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, a chance to play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game or appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

