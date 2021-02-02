Cricket: Australia scrap South Africa Test tour over 'unacceptable' COVID-19 risk

MELBOURNE: Australia pulled out of their Test cricket tour to South Africa on Tuesday (Feb 2) due to the "unacceptable" risk to players with COVID-19 rampant in the country.

Justin Langer's men were due to play three Tests against the Proteas, and Australia named their squad last week with the intent to fly out this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the situation became untenable with the outbreak in South Africa accelerated by a new coronavirus variant said to be more contagious than earlier strains of the virus.

With almost 1.5 million detected COVID-19 infections and more than 44,000 fatalities, South Africa has the highest number of cases and deaths on the continent.

Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said the medical advice was not to travel.

"It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time.

"However, we have been consistent since the start of the pandemic that the health and safety of our people is always our number one priority and unfortunately, despite best efforts to agree a biosecurity plan, the risks are simply too great at this time."

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the country had "passed the peak" of its second COVID-19 infection wave, but that the virus remains a major problem.

Advertisement

Authorities are planning to vaccinate at least 67 per cent of the population by year's end.

There are currently no contingencies in place for the tour, although Hockley suggested the Tests could be played at a later date.

"We look forward to playing the series against CSA (Cricket South Africa) at a date to be confirmed in due course," he said.

The tour was originally scheduled for February and March.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram