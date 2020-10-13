Football: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON: Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday (Oct 13).

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", the federation said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side's 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and Wednesday's 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve's Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.



The remaining players in the Portuguese squad underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, all with negative results, and are available for training, it added.

The national team is due to play Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram