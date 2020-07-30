Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID-19 test
SILVERSTONE, England: Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez was self-isolating on Thursday (Jul 30) after an inconclusive test for COVID-19, the governing FIA said at the British Grand Prix.
A spokesman for the Silverstone-based Racing Point team said Perez, who was awaiting the result of a re-test and not at the circuit, had not been back to Mexico since he last raced in Hungary on Jul 19.
