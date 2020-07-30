Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID-19 test

SILVERSTONE, England: Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez was self-isolating on Thursday (Jul 30) after an inconclusive test for COVID-19, the governing FIA said at the British Grand Prix.

A spokesman for the Silverstone-based Racing Point team said Perez, who was awaiting the result of a re-test and not at the circuit, had not been back to Mexico since he last raced in Hungary on Jul 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram