Postponed Tokyo Olympics to cost US$2.8 billion: Organisers
TOKYO: The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic will cost 294 billion yen (US$2.8 billion), organisers said on Friday (Dec 24).
The extra costs will be shared by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese government.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government was expected to pay 120 billion yen, while the organising committee and the Japanese government would pay the remainder, 103 billion yen and 71 billion yen respectively, organisers said.
Tokyo 2020 said an additional US$1.5 billion would be needed for operational costs related to the delay, with another US$900 million in spending on coronavirus countermeasures for the Games next year.
