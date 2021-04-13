Football: Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group B - Spain v Greece
Spain's Sergio Ramos on Mar 25, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Jon Nazca)
MADRID: Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for COVID-19, his club said on Tuesday (Apr 13).

Ramos is currently injured and had already been ruled out of Real's Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

