Tennis: Querrey given suspended US$20,000 fine for quarantine breach

WASHINGTON: American Sam Querrey was handed a suspended US$20,000 fine by the ATP for breaching COVID-19 protocols at the St Petersburg Open in October, the governing body for men's tennis said on Wednesday (Dec 30).

Querrey, 33, was withdrawn from the tournament after he returned a positive COVID-19 test a day before the main draw began but left the country on a private plane despite being placed in isolation by Russian authorities.

The ATP called Querrey's conduct "contrary to the integrity of the game" but added that the fine will be lifted if Querrey does not commit further breaches of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 within a probationary six-month period.

The governing body also said it took Querrey's "many years of otherwise good standing with the ATP and other mitigating factors" into consideration when deciding on a suspended fine.

World number 53 Querrey, who won the most recent of his 10 ATP titles at the 2017 Los Cabos Open, has five days to appeal the decision.

St Petersburg tournament organisers said in October that Querrey, his wife and baby son all tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They said Querrey did not open his hotel door for a doctor's visit the next day and that the family left the hotel without informing the reception.

