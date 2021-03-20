International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics

TOKYO: Overseas fans will be barred from this year's pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organisers announced Saturday (Mar 20).

"In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," the Tokyo 2020 organising body said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee "fully respect and accept this conclusion", the statement added.

Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, organisers said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Advertisement

Advertisement

While overseas spectators will now be barred, organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto said in February the Games should still have fans in the stands.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram