Football: South Korea's K-League postpones matches over coronavirus fears

The South Korean top flight said on Friday (Feb 21) it had postponed next week's opening home matches for Daegu FC and Pohang Steelers due to a surge of coronavirus cases in the southeastern region.

After a meeting of league executives and representatives from the 12 clubs, the K-League said Daegu's season opener against Gangwon FC on Feb 29 and Pohang's meeting with Busan IPark on March 1 would be played later in March or in June.

South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, taking the national total to 156, the majority in Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city.

The virus outbreak has killed more than 2,200 people in China after originating late last year in Wuhan.

"We all recognise the gravity of the situation regarding COVID-19," K-League Secretary General Han Woong-soo was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

"Home openers for teams in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province will be played at later dates."

The region is also home to Sangju Sangmu, who are scheduled to host their first league match against Daegu on Mar 7.



