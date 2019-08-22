Crash puts Giro winner Carapaz in doubt for Vuelta

Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz has been declared doubtful for the Vuelta a Espana two days before the final Grand Tour of the year begins after hurting his shoulder in a crash.

"Richard Carapaz's appearance in the race has been put in doubt by a crash last Sunday, which caused him a contusion to his right shoulder and several other bruises," the rider's team Movistar said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

"A decision on his participation in the event will be taken, after pertinent assessments, on Thursday and Friday."

The Ecuadorian, 26, clinched his first Grand Tour win in May by pipping Italian Vincenzo Nibali to victory in the Giro.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)