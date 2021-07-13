'Crawl back under your rocks,' Johnson tells racist abusers of England football players

Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on relaxing restrictions imposed on the country during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at a news conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain, on Jul 12, 2021. (Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS)
LONDON: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the racist online abuse suffered by Black players in the England soccer team after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, saying he hoped the abusers crawled back under their rocks.

"For those who have been directing racist abuse at some of the players, I say 'Shame on you'," Johnson said in a Downing Street press briefing on Monday. "And I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged."

