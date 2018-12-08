Cricket - Australia 204-8 as rain stops play

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Australia were 204 for eight when rain stopped play after a delayed start to day three of the series-opening test against India on Saturday.

ADELAIDE: Australia were 204 for eight when rain stopped play after a delayed start to day three of the series-opening test against India on Saturday.

The weather held up the start of play for 45 minutes before Australia resumed on 191 for seven, with Travis Head 61 not out and Mitchell Starc on eight at Adelaide Oval.

Advertisement

Starc was dismissed by seamer Jasprit Bumrah, nicking behind for 15, which was the last ball before play was suspended.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)